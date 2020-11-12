‘It’s a tough job’; Annual ceremony honors veterans and sheds light on ‘suicide epidemic’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Veterans across the nation were honored on Wednesday for their selfless service, including here in the Commonwealth. The Virginia War Memorial held its annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day ceremony recognizing the dedication of the the men and women who’ve served the country.

Today was the 64th annual ceremony, however this year’s was notably different due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the necessary safety changes, the appreciation of the U.S armed forces remained the same.

The ceremony began with music from the 380th Army Reserve Band.

The ceremony began with music from the 380th Army Reserve Band, reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, and singing of the National Anthem. This was followed by remarks from guest speakers including Carlos Hopkins, Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam was the keynote speaker on Wednesday. Northam took to the podium to thank all veterans, but also to address what he calls a ‘suicide epidemic’ among veterans.

“Seventeen veterans take their own lives across the United States each day,” stated Northam. “Let me repeat that, seventeen veterans take their own lives across the United States each day.”

Northam, a former Army doctor, says we need to do more for the 720,000 veterans that call Virginia home. One of those veterans is Harold Englert.

“It’s a tough job but someone’s got to do it,” Englert said as he laughed at his own remark.

All jokes aside, Englert says he is proud to have served in the U.S. Air Force. Englert loves the comradery between veterans. He shares that he has been volunteering at the Virginia War Memorial once a week, for the past 11 years.

“These people died defending the country, defending the Constitution, and the flag. We should continue to do this (the ceremony) at least on an annual basis,” said Englert. “It means a lot to me that I’m a veteran.”

COVID-19 forced may veterans and Virginians to tune in to the ceremony virtually this year, but the officials at the War Memorial were prepared and provided a live-stream feed of the event.

Clay Mountcastle, Director of the Virginia War Memorial, says normally around two-thousand people pack into the amphitheater, however on Wednesday it was a much more intimate crowd; reduced to only a few dozen.

Mountcastle says they were not going to let the virus overshadow the meaning of Veteran’s Day.

“We consider it critical to make sure we stop for a few moments to say thank you because they’re out there every single day doing their job, doing their mission and it doesn’t matter what’s happening in the world around them,” said Mountcastle.

“It’s a tough job but someone’s got to do it,” said Harold Englert, a U.S. Air Force veteran.

For Vietnman veteran Glen Miscikowsi it’s a day of reflection. He shares with 8News that he was in Vietnam for nearly a year and is lucky to have made it back alive.

“You reminisce about what happened and say how lucky you are,” Miscikowsi said. “I think how unfortunate some of my friends were who did not come back.”

Miscikowsi attended Wednesday’s ceremony to hear his grandson read an essay aloud that deemed him the winner of the Veteran’s Day essay contest. Matthew Miscikowski, a high school student at Deep Run in Henrico, and Niamh Morena, a middle school student at The Basilica School of St.Mary in Alexandria, were the 2020 winners.

8News witnessed many visiting the Virginia War Memorial Shine on Wednesday to pay their respects. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the building is still open to the public Monday-Saturday from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon- 4:00 p.m.

