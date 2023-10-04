RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend, the Henrico Extension Bug Bizarre is flying into town. It’s taking place Saturday, Oct. 7 in the Deep Run Recreation Center from 1 to 4 p.m.

You can learn about invasive spotted lantern flies, so you know how to spot the bugs and what to do when you see them. They are known for causing danger to plants and trees throughout the commonwealth.

If you’ve never seen bugs racing like pigs at the fair, now is the time.

There will be cockroach races, live insect displays, activities for kids, a honey-making beehive, a butterfly exhibit with butterflies and caterpillars and much more Saturday.

The family-friendly event is open to the public. It’s hosted by the Henrico office of Virginia Cooperative Extension, the Henrico Extension Master Gardeners and some community partners.

In addition to the Bug Bizarre, there will be a free movie screening on Friday around 7 p.m. of “A Bug’s Life” at Deep Run Park hosted by Henrico Parks and Recreation. Those who come are encouraged to bring flashlights, blankets and lawn chairs.