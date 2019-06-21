‘It’s been rough’: Job fair held after sudden closure of printing plant in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In an effort to generate enthusiasm in the job market, Virginia Career Works-Capital Region held an event Friday in Henrico County. The organizers cited the sudden closure of the ColortreeGroup printing plant in the county, which led to nearly 240 employees being let go, as the reason behind the job fair.

Aiming to help some of the Colortree employees find new opportunities, several companies began working together with the local workforce and economic development agencies for the event.

“The fact that our region’s employers are reaching out to recruit these individuals has been very encouraging,” said Brian Davis, executive director of the Capital Region Workforce Partnership. “It’s a testament to our business community and the Richmond region’s business climate, as well as the strength of the relationships within our workforce system.”

8News spoke with former Colortree employees at Friday’s job fair. Many spoke about the difficulties they have experienced since the plant closed.

“It’s been rough. I got bills to pay, mortgage, rent,” Xavier Wright, a former ColortreeGroup employee, explained.

“Some people I know went to Iowa, moved to Iowa for another envelope manufacturer. But some of my closest friends haven’t gotten jobs yet,” John Herring, another former Colortree employee, told 8News.

While Virginia Career Works said the job fair was held following the closure of Colortree’s printing plant in Henrico, the people at the event were not all from the company.

“Hopefully we’ll get some adjusters and operators. Hopefully they’ll be willing to move to our plant in Massachusetts or the one in Indianapolis,” -Stephanie Fisher, a Classic Envelope employee, said at the event. “We found out about the Colortree closing and we were eager to come down and meet some people.”

The job fair took place in the Community College Workforce Alliance’s Workforce Development & Conference Center at Reynolds Community College from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event was open to all job seekers.