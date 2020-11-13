‘It’s extremely dangerous’: Richmond Fire asks residents to stay away from James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire Department’s Lt. Chris Armstrong is warning residents to stay vigilant, specifically at the James River.

“The river is due to crest at its highest stage in the City of Richmond, which is going to be 19 feet.,” he told 8News reporter Sierra Fox Thursday night. “At 19 feet, not only is the river closed, but it’s extremely dangerous.”

This, after the flood gates in Richmond, was closed for the first time since 1999. The city said it was a precaution due to rising water.

That’s why Armstrong is reminding residents: if you see standing water, don’t walk or drive through it.

“A lot of people don’t realize, even if the water looks shallow, it may be much deeper than what you think and also you have the potential for any manhole covers or any hidden dangers that may be below the water’s surface,” Armstrong said.

The barriers and signs are there to protect locals, Armstrong added. As such, safety should be a top priority when the water rises.

“We strongly advise that anyone that may be thinking about going out on the river, participating in any water sports, that they just wait,” Armstrong said.

We strongly advise anyone who is planning on participating in any water sports on the James River to pick another time as the River is officially closed. Our crews are always ready to respond to river calls however if it is deemed unsafe, the rescuers may not be able too. #1RVA https://t.co/gMeqFmoR7W — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) November 13, 2020

He said or else people could potentially put first responders at risk and make it more difficult for them.

“It may be a situation where it’s may unsafe for our individuals to be out on the river and perform a safe rescue,” said Armstrong.

On Thursday, while there were no calls for service, the department did see people canoeing on the river.

LATEST HEADLINES: