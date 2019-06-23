‘It’s got to come to an end’: Community rally planned to address gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The parents of two children killed as a result of gun violence are trying to change things to keep kids safe.

Organizers for the ‘Village Against Violence Summer Rally’ say when they saw 9-year-old Markiya Dickson lose her life as a result of gun violence in the area, they were fed up and decided something needed to be done.

So the group started planning the event and reached out to Mark Whitfield and Kele Wright, both of whom pledged their support.

“It’s gotta come to an end, this rally’s the fight,” Whitfield, Markiya’s father told 8News.

For some living in Richmond, the sight of flashing lights and police tape is becoming all too familiar.

Event co-coordinator Shavon Ragsdale agrees, saying “I had enough, I don’t even want to send my kids out.”

The mother of two told 8News the shooting of Markiya made her think about her own family and their safety. Ragsdale said she wanted something to be done to enforce change.

“It’s happening every day, not once, not twice, but multiple times throughout the day,” Ragsdale said of the shootings in Richmond.

Ragsdale teamed with her friend Derrell Harrington to create the “Village Against Violence Rally.”

“It’s just ridiculous out here,” Harrington said. “We have to sit down, we have to come together and figure out another way. I’m tired of hearing about funerals every day.”

It’s a welcoming message for parents affected by gun violence.

“Our children are gone through senseless gun violence and we can put a stop to it but we all gotta be strong together,” Whitfield said.

Wright, the mother of Amiya Moses, a 12-year-old killed in 2015, told 8News she also jumped at the opportunity to be a part of something that involves the community taking a stand against guns.

“The violence is just, it’s unnecessary and when there are kids involved you gotta take a stand somewhere for it to completely stop,” Wright said. “One person is not gonna do it, you need a whole army behind you to do it.”

The planned rally will be held at Circuit Bar Sunday, June 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All donations will be going to a Back-to-School drive being planned in August. The event is kid-friendly and will feature a Bounce House. Click here to learn more.