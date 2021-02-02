‘It’s heartbreaking’: Emporia city leaders concerned seniors can’t get vaccinated due to lack of doses

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — City leaders in Emporia are concerned after one councilman said the city and Greensville County combined have been getting only around 80 doses of COVID-19 vaccine a week from the Crater Health District.

The emergency services coordinator said hundreds of calls have come in from adults over 65 wondering why they haven’t been able to get vaccinated yet.

Between Emporia and Greensville County, there’s a population of almost 17,000. Of that 17,000, Emporia Councilman Jim Saunders says only around 350 people have been vaccinated. He told 8News that gap is ridiculous.

The Virginia Department of Health is currently reporting that as of Tuesday, 1,148 vaccine doses have been administered within Greensville County. About 100 of these were second doses.

The county includes the Greensville Correctional Center which would have staff and residents also eligible for the vaccine.

“It’s heartbreaking when people who want the vaccine are unable to get it,” said Emporia emergency services coordinator Mike Rae.

Saunders said getting 80 doses of the vaccine a week just isn’t enough.

“We still have a ways to go,” Saunders told 8News on Tuesday.

The Crater Health District in its entirety has been receiving 1,775 vaccine first doses each week. The Virginia Department of Health allocates vaccine doses by population, each health district in the Richmond metro region is receiving enough vaccine for about 1.14% of their population.

Once the vaccine makes to the individual health districts it up to them to allocate vaccines to the individual counties and vaccination centers.

While Emporia and Greensville make up 10.9% of the population within the Crater Health District but if they are only receiving 80 vaccines each week the two areas are getting about 4.5% of the available vaccines.

Rae said ineffective communication between the Crater Health District and Emporia citizens and not enough cold storage space to hold the Pfizer vaccine are two reasons why they’re behind in vaccinating.

“I don’t believe the Crater Health District was prepared for this. I don’t think the state was prepared for this,” Saunders said.

But, Rae says they’re making progress to communicate better and possibly get more vaccines.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Rae said.

He told 8News the health district now has the storage for the Pfizer vaccine, something that could double the number of vaccine doses they can store and distribute.

“That is going to push our numbers up considerably,” he told 8News on Tuesday.

Saunders hopes to meet with Crater Health District officials to make a distribution plan for when, and if, those extra vaccine doses become available.

According to Crater Health District officials, each week there are 90 vaccination appointment slots in Greensville County. Officials did not clarify whether these were all first doses or a combination of first and second doses. It is also not clear if all of these appointments get used each week.

Teachers and school staff will begin being vaccinated over the weekend at additional clinic sites. The health district says they are working on clinic expansion based on vaccine availability.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Saunders plans to work to pass a resolution to send a letter to Governor Ralph Northam, asking them to get involved so they can see some improvements.