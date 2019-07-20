‘It’s inhumane’: Extreme temperatures, lack of AC worry families of inmates in Va. jails

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several families reached out to 8News with concerns that the heatwave is taking its effect on Virginia jails without air conditioning – leaving inmates in oppressive conditions.

Families told 8News the temperature in Nottoway County Jail is reportedly 125-degrees. It’s causing inmates to fall ill as a result of no air conditioning.

The Virginia Department of Corrections says there are 18 facilities that were built without air conditioning that are still being utilized today.

As a result of this, the jail staff is using fans and extra ice and water to keep inmates hydrated.

But for Denny Barger, who has family and friends in these jails, says that’s not true.

She told 8News no extra fans were handed out to inmates and some had to even share ice. She adds that inmates are having a tough time because of the heatwave.

“My concern is for everyone as a whole in those buildings as a whole,” Barger said in a phone interview with 8News. “Whether they’re working there or they’re an offender there. They’re there without air conditioning as hot as it is, it’s inhumane.”

8News learned that some jails also have water restrictions, limiting inmates to two showers a week.

Another family member of an inmate reached out to 8News and said the people affected may be behind bars, but it doesn’t make it right for them to have to live in oppressive conditions.