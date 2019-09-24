It’s National Voter Registration Day! Find out where to vote where you live here

close up of campaign voting flag pins on white

(WRIC) — Today is the 8th Annual National Voter Registration Day! 8News has compiled a list of places you can go register to vote.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 15. The next general election is Nov. 5.

RICHMOND

VCU Campus

If you live near the VCU area, NextGen Virginia will be registering voters at VCU on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The registration will take place on the VCU Compass on 199 N. Linden Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

City Hall

Richmond residents can register to vote at the Office of the General Registrar, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HENRICO

Western Government Center

Room 100

3820 Nine Mile Rd.

Henrico, VA 23223

Eastern Government Center

Admin Building Annex

Room 105

4301 E. Parham Rd.

Both offices are opened from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

CHESTERFIELD

Office of the General Registrar

9848 Lori Road

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you are unable to make it to any of these locations, you can register to vote online at the Virginia Department of Elections.

You can apply for an absentee ballot here.