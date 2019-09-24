It’s National Voter Registration Day! Find out where to vote where you live here

(WRIC) — Today is the 8th Annual National Voter Registration Day! 8News has compiled a list of places you can go register to vote.
The deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 15. The next general election is Nov. 5.
RICHMOND
VCU Campus
If you live near the VCU area, NextGen Virginia will be registering voters at VCU on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The registration will take place on the VCU Compass on 199 N. Linden Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
City Hall
Richmond residents can register to vote at the Office of the General Registrar, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
HENRICO
Western Government Center
Room 100
3820 Nine Mile Rd.
Henrico, VA 23223
Eastern Government Center
Admin Building Annex
Room 105
4301 E. Parham Rd.
Both offices are opened from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHESTERFIELD
Office of the General Registrar
9848 Lori Road
Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
If you are unable to make it to any of these locations, you can register to vote online at the Virginia Department of Elections.
You can apply for an absentee ballot here.