‘It’s not a simple decision’: Heatwave cancels local theatre performances

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Steamy temperatures are closing the curtain on some local theatre performances in Richmond this weekend.
“To cancel a show, it’s not a simple decision,” says James Ricks, artistic director of Quill Theatre. He told 8News this weekend will be too hot for some of their outdoor shows.
“It’s just too uncomfortable for our audience and for our actors,” Ricks said.
The theatre puts on Shakespeare performances every summer at the historic Agecroft Hall & Gardens in Richmond. It’s part of the Richmond Shakespeare Festival.
Sixteen shows in total are held during the summer. The extreme heat expected throughout the next couple of days, however, is forcing the theatre to cancel their Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. shows.
“The stage and the stonework here are gathering heat all day long,” Ricks said.
He says the heat has already caused some problems.
“Last week, we had a couple of audience members actually faint so we had to stop the show and bring in some medics,” Ricks said.
However, the theatre says Thursday night’s forecast is not as hot, so the show will gon on.
“I think everybody will be much more comfortable than they would be tomorrow (Friday) or Saturday,” Ricks said.
Ricks adds that there will be nine more shows. Those who purchased a ticket for a canceled show can choose one of the scheduled shows as an alternative.