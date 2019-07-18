‘It’s not a simple decision’: Heatwave cancels local theatre performances

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Steamy temperatures are closing the curtain on some local theatre performances in Richmond this weekend.

“To cancel a show, it’s not a simple decision,” says James Ricks, artistic director of Quill Theatre. He told 8News this weekend will be too hot for some of their outdoor shows.

“It’s just too uncomfortable for our audience and for our actors,” Ricks said.

☀️TOO HOT: The artistic director at @QuillTheatre tells me they’re canceling this Friday & Saturday’s 7:30pm Shakespeare performances at Agecroft Hall due to extreme heat. More on @8NEWS at 5:30 pic.twitter.com/lZCyUqhvzs — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) July 18, 2019

The theatre puts on Shakespeare performances every summer at the historic Agecroft Hall & Gardens in Richmond. It’s part of the Richmond Shakespeare Festival.

Sixteen shows in total are held during the summer. The extreme heat expected throughout the next couple of days, however, is forcing the theatre to cancel their Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. shows.

“The stage and the stonework here are gathering heat all day long,” Ricks said.

James Ricks

He says the heat has already caused some problems.

“Last week, we had a couple of audience members actually faint so we had to stop the show and bring in some medics,” Ricks said.

However, the theatre says Thursday night’s forecast is not as hot, so the show will gon on.

“I think everybody will be much more comfortable than they would be tomorrow (Friday) or Saturday,” Ricks said.

Tickets for the 2019 Richmond Shakespeare Festival are NOW ON SALE!!! Head over to https://t.co/OMotl4xxMZ and snag yours NOW! — Quill Theatre (@QuillTheatre) May 1, 2019

Ricks adds that there will be nine more shows. Those who purchased a ticket for a canceled show can choose one of the scheduled shows as an alternative.