‘It’s our turn’: Thousands march for positive change and justice in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chants for justice and signs for change — voices being heard as thousands of people collectively joined in a 40-minute march from St. Paul’s Baptist Church to the Henrico Recreation Center on Sunday afternoon.

Chants of “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now!” rang across the street as 8News spoke to protesters.

Demonstrators said that the purpose of the march was to call for positive change and justice in Henrico County.

One father told 8News that he brought his family to the march to show his children that ‘you can’t make change by sitting at home and just watching TV. ‘Others involved said that it is a shame that this has to happen for them to call for change, but Benjamin Thornton said it is their time now.

“This proves especially for my generation that after seeing our ancestors in the past with just the civil rights movement. It’s our turn to take that walk, it’s our turn to take that stand, it’s our turn to prove that we will not go down without a fight and we will not go quietly,” Thornton said.







Henrico Police, Ambulance and Fire Personnel helped block the road and some even took part in the march. Once the group made it to the Henrico Recreation Center, they had a brief ceremony where community leaders spoke for change.

