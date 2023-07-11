The parents of 17 year old Nicholas Layne are speaking out after his tragic death at a 4th of July celebration in Louisa County.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Brittney and Michael Layne are continuing to grieve after their 17-year-old son Nicholas tragically died in an accident involving fireworks in Louisa County.

The incident happened on July 1, when Nicholas was attending a Fourth of July celebration with a neighbor.

“The last thing I said to him was ‘Just be safe,'” said Michael Layne. “Over the past year or so, he really started maturing a lot as a person and becoming a man.”

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office told 8News deputies arrived at a home on Belle Mead Road in the Bumpass area, where community members advised them a firework had exploded in Nicholas’ hand and he could not breathe.

EMS tried to resuscitate Nicholas but were unable to revive him. He is now survived by his two parents, and 14-year-old sister, Savannah.

“A life-changing, no words kind of pain and emotion just unreal,” said Michael Layne about losing his son.

The Laynes returned to their home for the first time Monday evening, almost two weeks after the incident. Brittany Layne told 8News it was difficult to come back home without Nicholas.

“It’s hard to keep moving forward when everywhere we look, we see him,” she said. “His shoes by the front door, his clothes in the bathroom floor.”

The legality for the usage of fireworks varies by county in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Incidents similar to this one may spark adverse reaction which the Laynes say they understand.

“We do want people to know that they’re dangerous and that things do happen,” said Brittany Layne. “People talk and say negative things but they didn’t know him, we did and he wouldn’t have mistreated fireworks.”

The Laynes say there has been a great, overwhelming outpouring of financial support from family, friends and the community. The family plans to use funds they’ve received to plan a skydiving event and pay for those who wish to “fly high” in honor of Nicholas’ 18th birthday wish — to skydive and eat at Hell’s Kitchen. Funds left over will be used for Savannah’s college tuition.

In the meantime, they hope to move forward remembering Nicholas each step of the way.

“Keep smiling, keep laughing, make more memories,” Brittany Layne said.