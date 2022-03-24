HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) – Five of the seven children who ingested drugs in a Hopewell home Wednesday evening recovering at Chippenham Hospital are now in serious condition, no longer fighting for their lives like they were as recently as Thursday afternoon.

The other two children are recovering at VCU Medical Center. Hospital officials have not released their conditions.

Jessica Sadler lives across the street from the house where the overdoses occurred on South 16th Avenue. She said she witnessed the chaotic neighborhood scene Wednesday.

“You hear cries, like children crying because they’re scared, they don’t know what’s going on,” Sadler described.

First responders found four of the children unconscious Wednesday.

Hopewell Police said a mother of three dropped off her children with another mother and her four children at the South 16th Avenue home. Police said the mother of four left to go to the store, leaving the seven children with two other adults.

While she was gone, the oldest child passed out his prescription medications to the other six children.

His mother told police his prescription medication is for anxiety. Police said an overdose on it can trigger a similar reaction to a heroin overdose.

“It’s tragic in every way,” Hopewell Police Lieutenant Cheyenne Casale told 8News in an interview Wednesday night.

Police are still investigating the name of the prescription, and questioning family members.

Both the Hopewell Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Department of Social Services gave 8News no comment about the case.