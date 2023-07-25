HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After a child was injured on a ride at the Kings Dominion Amusement Park, some parents tell 8News they are rethinking fun summer plans.

According to park officials, a child was riding on the “Snoopy Space Buggies” ride and exited before the ride came to a complete stop.

The child sustained injuries during the process and the park’s first aid team immediately provided treatment on-site. The family of the child went to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Ndjimb and Danielle Adams are residents of North Carolina, but were passing through the area on their way home from a vacation.

The two are parents of five children who could not contain their excitement and had originally planned to spend a day at the park, but were disturbed by news of the child’s injury on the ride.

“It’s way too risky,” said Ndjimb Adams. “Unless they can prove that they do their safety checks on every single ride and it’s up to date [and] unless they have that post it on the ride, I don’t think I want to go, I really don’t.”

The Adams say there is no reason a child should have been able to exit a ride before it stopped and question the safety of the park’s rides.

“Do you not get your rides inspected? Do you not have the safety equipment checked every year, every two years, every three years?” said Ndjimb Adams. “A fire extinguisher gets checked every three years, my car gets inspected every year.”

Danielle Adams said her children are in school remotely and she steers with caution with any outdoor activity they are involved in.

“It’s not even just getting my money back, can I get my child back?” said Danielle Adams.

8News reached out to Kings Dominion Park officials on the matter and were met with a response through email which reads in part: “The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority, and park personnel are engaged in ongoing conversations with the family regarding the incident.”