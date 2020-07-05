‘I’ve missed it’: Organized sports slowly returning under Phase 3 guidelines

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Most organized sports have had to come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic — and for one of the first times in months, the sounds of baseballs colliding with bats and the booming vocals of umpires could be heard in Colonial Heights on Sunday afternoon.

The Tri-Cities Baseball Tournament allowed athletes who were missing the field to take part in America’s pastime to a greater appreciation.

Happiness on faces and passion for the sport was noticeable to those in attendance at Shepard Stadium. The showcase tournament consisted of teams from in and out of state — ranging from 15-and-under to 17-and-under.

This is the second weekend the tournament has been in town, and each team played at least three games that last an hour and 45 minutes apiece.

The crowds were asked to social distance due to VHSL Phase Two recommended guidelines for sports to return during the pandemic.

Players like Mitchell Larro said simply being back out on the field after coronavirus stopped play for a while — takes on a new form of appreciation.

“It’s fun man, I’m really glad to be back out here,” Larro said. “I’ve missed it during the spring, but to be back out here playing with all my teammates, it’s a really good experience.”

Parents at the tournament told 8News that it is great to see some normalcy return back into their lives and the boys needed to be back out on the field.

