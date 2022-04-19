JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are currently on scene investigating a motor vehicle crash in James City County.

The crash involved a 2015 Hino conventional flatbed truck that left the roadway to avoid a deer. The truck then overcorrected and overturned in a ditch near mile marker 229 on I-64 eastbound.

The driver, 35-year-old Jamagne Ross Fife of Richmond, was pinned down in the truck.

Fire and rescue extracted Fife from the vehicle and he was flown to a nearby hospital via medflight.

Fife has serious but non-life-threatening injuries and charges are pending at this time, according to Virginia State Police

All lanes of I-64 eastbound were initially closed at mile marker 229 but have since been opened.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.