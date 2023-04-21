RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Want to become a “River Rat” this year? The James River Association is looking for volunteers to lend a hand this summer and collect water samples to track the health of the James River and other waterways.

Volunteers for the River Watch program will collect water and take measurements every Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. between Memorial Day, May 29, and Labor Day, Sept. 4. Some sites also spend some time on Fridays reading sample results. Volunteers will be assigned to a sampling schedule based on their availability throughout the season.

No science background is required for volunteers — just some free time and a passion for keeping the James beautiful.

Two training sessions will be available at the end of April at sites throughout Virginia. The training on Friday, April 26, will be held at sites in Richmond, Henrico County, Hopewell, James City County and Williamsburg. The training on Saturday, April 27, will cover Buchanan, Rockbridge, Madison Heights, Albemarle, Scottsville, Goochland, Chesterfield, Farmville and Colonial Heights. All training sessions will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For a complete list of site locations and to sign up for training, click here.

Samples collected through the River Watch program will help the James River Association gain insight into bacteria, river levels, temperature and real-time river conditions. This information can then be communicated to the public so they are aware of pollutants and bacteria in the water before they head out to swim or kayak.

To learn more about James River Watch, visit them online or check out their conditions map.