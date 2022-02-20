Jamestown Ferry gets $2 million for modernization effort

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WRIC) — The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry, which crosses the James River between James City County and Surry County, will receive a federal grant of over $2 million dollars to pay for much-needed improvements.

The grant, totaling $2,099,151, will be handled by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, and will go to pay for “modernize the current Jamestown Terminal transfer bridge lifting system.”

The ferry system currently runs 24/7, with four vessels and a total capacity of 240 cars.

“Passenger ferries offer travelers and commuters in many American communities a safe, efficient, climate-friendly way to get where they need to be,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, new funding will bring needed improvements to ferry services in America, particularly in rural communities, and help passenger ferries reduce their emissions.”

The project was one of 11 chosen for funding from a field of 24 proposals from across the country.