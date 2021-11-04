Jason Miyares lays out team that will help him transition into Attorney General role

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On the same day Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin met with Gov. Ralph Northam to discuss a formal transition of power following Tuesday’s election results, Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares announced the members of his team that will help him take the reins from Mark Herring next year.

Miyares named several commonwealth’s attorneys, attorneys, sheriffs and community leaders to the team, which includes former governors Jim Gilmore, Bob McDonnell and George Allen, and said he wants to hit the ground running on day one.

The AG-elect also said he has already been in contact with Herring regarding transition.

Miyares also spoke to the agenda he ran on, and also said he wants to create a consumer protection office specifically focused on protecting the state’s senior citizens.