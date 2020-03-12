Jefferson Cup canceled this weekend due to coronavirus concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Jefferson Cup, a large youth soccer tournament that brings thousands of people to the Richmond area each year, canceled this weekend’s events on Thursday morning due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Steve D’Adamo, director of tournaments, said they are currently reaching out to teams, partners, families, players and clubs around the country about this development.

This Saturday and Sunday would have been the tournament’s the “Girls Weekend.” The cup’s four weekends have hosted about 500 teams a year for the past four years, according to its website.

Organizers said they will make a decision about the Girls Showcase, scheduled for March 20-22, and Boys Showcase Weekend, scheduled for March 27-29, on Tuesday.

