RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you wondering why tonight’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ will not air on ABC?

It’s because the U.S. Senate debate will be airing. Due to that programming change, Jeopardy! will air at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6.

ABC World News Tonight and Wheel of Fortune will not air.