POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Powhatan Public Schools is holding a job fair on Wednesday.

The fair will be from 4-7 p.m. at the Pocahontas Landmark Center on Anderson Highway.

Substitute teachers, instructional assistants and bus drivers will be among the positions the school system is looking to fill.

If you’re interested and would like to get a jump start on the hiring process, you can apply for an opening on the school system’s website.