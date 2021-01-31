John Tyler Community College to hold remote classes due to winter storm

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — John Tyler Community College is closing its campuses on Monday due to inclement weather and bad road conditions. They will only be allowing essential staff on campus.

Students however will continue with learning online. All classes will be held in a remote format. Anyone moving from in-person to online for a class on Monday should monitor email and Canvas for updates.

Students already learning virtually can expect no schedule changes.

