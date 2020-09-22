John Tyler to hold virtual Manufacturing and Skilled Trades Career Fair

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — John Tyler Community College announced it is holding a virtual career fair for people looking for jobs in manufacturing or skilled trades.

The college said the Manufacturing & Skilled Trades Career Fair is open to the public and connect job seekers to connect directly with local employers. A full list of employers will be available online here after Sept. 25.

The job fair is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. Those interested in attending must register online by 5 p.m., Sept. 30. If you have any questions about the event, contact Ashley Pinney, career and internship coordinator for JTCC, at apinney@jtcc.edu or 804-706-5166.

