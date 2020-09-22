John Tyler to hold virtual Manufacturing and Skilled Trades Career Fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — John Tyler Community College announced it is holding a virtual career fair for people looking for jobs in manufacturing or skilled trades.
The college said the Manufacturing & Skilled Trades Career Fair is open to the public and connect job seekers to connect directly with local employers. A full list of employers will be available online here after Sept. 25.
The job fair is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. Those interested in attending must register online by 5 p.m., Sept. 30. If you have any questions about the event, contact Ashley Pinney, career and internship coordinator for JTCC, at apinney@jtcc.edu or 804-706-5166.
