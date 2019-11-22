Join 8News for ‘RVA Illuminates’ at Kanawha Plaza

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is moving its annual Grand Illumination event this year but promises the same family fun that eventgoers have come to expect outside the James Center for the past three decades.

The city announced in September that it was taking on the December 6 event, formerly known as ‘Grand Illumination’ and organized by the owners of the James Center office complex.

The holiday season kick-off tradition has been renamed ‘RVA Illuminates’ and the festivities have moved just up the road to Kanawha Plaza on E. Canal Street.

Other than the location, not much else has changed.

The festivities start at 5 p.m. with music performances and entertainment. Richmond’s ‘no BS! Brass Band‘ will provide live music after Mayor Stoney flips the switch to illuminate downtown at 6 p.m. There will also be performances by Miles Jones Elementary School’s handbell choir and City Dance Theatre leading up to the countdown.

You’ll notice some familiar faces, too.

8News Anchors Katie Dupree and Juan Conde will emcee the event, along with 107.3 FM’s Melissa Chase and Jack Lauterback. Anchor Constance Jones and a few more of your favorite 8News personalities will also be on hand to deliver the ‘News Where You Live’ live on-site beginning at 5 p.m.

Can’t make it downtown for the event on December 6th? Be sure and tune in to our special live coverage beginning at 5 p.m.

