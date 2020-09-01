Judge issues temporary restraining order closing Calabash Seafood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– A judge issues a temporary restraining order closing Calabash Seafood effective 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The hearing with Judge Patricia Kelly lasted less than an hour and was in response to an injunction filed by Attorney General Mark Herring. Herring filed the lawsuit after Calabash continued to operate after the Department of Health suspended its license.

The restaurant continued to operate even after its license had been revoked for repeated citations related to not following COVID-19 safety measures. The Hanover Health Department received around 25 complaints since May 14 about patrons and employees at Calabash Seafood violating the governor’s executive orders regarding the coronavirus

“We all have a part to play in slowing the spread of COVID, and for restaurant and other business owners, that means following the safety guidelines that will help keep their employees and patrons safe and healthy,” Herring said in a statement. “Compliance with social distancing, mask requirements, and other safety measures will ultimately help us get through this pandemic faster and make it more likely that restaurants and other businesses can stay open for the long term.”

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: