Judge OKs $5 million settlement in Route 288 crash that killed 3

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A judge has approved a $5 million settlement in a wrongful death case against a Chesterfield County woman and her employer in the deaths of three people who were hit along Route 288 in Goochland County.

Claire C. Carr — an attorney at Kalbaugh, Pfund & Messersmith (KPM Law) — is facing three counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 41-year-old Justin C. Ransone, 45-year-old Amy Lee Abbott and 25-year-old Linli Xu.

The crash happened on the night on June 27, 2018. According to Virginia State Police, Xu pulled over in the left shoulder after hitting a deer. Ransone and Abbott pulled over on the right shoulder to help Xu, who was five months pregnant.

That’s when authorities say a 2016 Audi Q5, driven by Carr, approached the Mercedes while traveling southbound and, in attempt to avoid hitting the vehicle, veered to the left and struck Ransone, Abbott and Xu, who were standing outside the Mercedes.

Court documents show that the families of the three victims will evenly split the $5 million, giving each family $1.67 million. The money was obtained through Carr’s and KPM Law’s liability insurance.

According to the court documents, the money awarded to Abbott’s family will be placed in trusts for her two children. The money awarded to Ransone’s family will also be set aside for his two children.

In the suit, Xu’s husband, mother and father were listed as beneficiaries.

Carr’s jury trial in the criminal case is set for November.

