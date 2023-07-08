LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile was killed after an accident involving a firework in Louisa County on July 1, police say.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Fire and EMS personnel and deputies responded to a home on Belle Meade Road in the Bumpass area of Louisa County at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 for a report of a medical emergency.

Police say that a firework exploded in the victim’s hand and that they were not breathing. People at the scene had started CPR on the victim before EMS took over to attempt life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

The victim, who police did not identify due to their age, was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner to determined their cause of death.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Louisa Sheriff’s Office CID Unit at 540-967-1234.