HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- A juvenile was shot and killed late Saturday night in Henrico County.

According to a release from the police department, officers responded to the 5300 block of Jennifer Pond Way near Brandon Bluff Way around 11:11 p.m. They found two victims with gunshot wounds.

An adult was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a juvenile died on the way to the hospital.

No information was released about a suspect.

If you have any information, contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.

