GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile suspect is now in custody after three schools in Goochland County were placed on lockdown on Thursday after receiving a “threatening text message.”

Andy Armstrong, Interim Superintendent for Goochland County Public Schools said that, around 10:30 a.m., one of the staff members at the high school received a text message from an unknown number saying “I have a gun” and “I’m going to shoot people.” The text also stated that the sender was inside the school building.

Goochland High School and Goochland MIddle School were placed on full lockdown. Goochland Elementary was not placed on full lockdown, but was placed on “hold,” with students staying inside until law enforcement investigations were complete.

Deputies with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office and K9 units searched each classroom along with school staff.

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

Throughout the investigation, the school division emphasized that there was no active situation and the lockdowns were “due to the language in the text.” No contraband or weapons were discovered, according to Armstrong.

The lockdown ended and regular school operations resumed at 3 p.m. and students were dismissed at 3:30 p.m. as usual, according to Goochland County Schools.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday night, a juvenile suspect was taken into custody for sending the text message threats, according to the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office.

A joint press release from the sheriff’s office and school division is expected to be issued sometime today.

Goochland Middle School and Goochland High School will be closed today (Friday, May 12).