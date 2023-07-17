RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile suspect is in custody and a second suspect is on the run after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through Henrico County that ended with a crash in Richmond.

On Monday afternoon, Henrico Police officers found a potentially stolen vehicle in the Lakeside area and attempted to pull the vehicle over. When the vehicle drove off instead of pulling over, officers pursued.

The pursuit ended in Richmond when the the suspect vehicle was involved in a minor crash on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. No one was injured in the crash, according to Henrico Police.

A juvenile, who is believed to have been be the driver of the vehicle, was detained on scene. Police do not have further information about the suspect at this time.

While the suspected driver is in custody, a passenger in the vehicle ran from the scene of the crash. Police are still actively looking for this passenger.

Richmond Police are investigating the crash on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, while Henrico Police are investigating the suspects, as well as what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.