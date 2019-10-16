K-9 teams from across the state travel to RVA for training

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is hosting dozens of police K-9 teams from across the Commonwealth. Fifty teams are in town this week for the 2019 Virginia Police Work Dog Association Fall Seminar.

The K-9’s and their officers are in Richmond to hone their skills.

It is a busy week for the RPD K-9 Unit! They are hosting the 2019 Virginia Police Work Dog Association (VPWDA) Fall… Posted by Richmond Police Department on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Trainers with the American Overwatch K-9 Services traveled all the way from Florida to work with the dogs and officers.

