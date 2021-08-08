K9 officer in Spotsylvania locates gun near the scene of a Saturday shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Spotsylvania County were able to recover a key piece of evidence in their investigation of a Saturday shooting thanks to an assist from a K9 officer.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office says the Belgian Malinois named Dozer located a firearm in a ditch line near the suspects’ vehicle. Deputies responded to the area of Houser Drive and Courthouse Road for a reported shooting.

An argument at a vehicle impound lot between a tow truck driver and an impounded vehicle’s owner led to several shots being fired. Nobody was hurt in the shooting, and the tow truck driver was able to use his truck to prevent the suspects’ vehicle from leaving until police arrived.

Dozer and his partner, Deputy J. Wine, made the firearm recovery not long after 29-year-old Kenard Hight of Crofton, Md. was taken into custody. Hight was charged with shooting in a public place. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.