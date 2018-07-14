Kamras commits to ‘fixing, beautifying’ every single RPS bathroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All bathrooms in Richmond’s school are getting a makeover.

That according to Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, who on Friday announced a “bathroom blitz,” as part of a “beautification initiative” the administration is calling “RPS Shine.”

The goal is to have all bathrooms restored and functional by the beginning of the school year. “Better bathrooms,” was the No. 1 priority to students when asked, Kamras stated in a release.

The news comes weeks after an 8News investigation about RPS possibly running out of bathroom supplies.

Kamras also announced a yearlong effort to add murals to the Richmond school’s hallways and a “beautification week” that will call on the public, local businesses and organizations “to help with small projects to make our schools look beautiful,” when students return in the fall.

A website will be launched next week, Kamras said, to “allow any member of the public to sign up to help.”

One teacher 8News spoke with said a permanent plan needs to be put in place not a temporary fix.

“”I’m mostly just hopeful,” said Binford Middle School teacher Juliane Codd Tice. “I’m anxious to see what that project is in the hopes that it is true repairs and replacement versus just beautification.”