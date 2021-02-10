Keep social distancing after your second vaccine dose, says VCU doctor

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — More than 200,000 Virginians have been vaccinated for COVID-19, but how long does it take for the shot to give you protection against the virus?

Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough, a pediatrician at VCU Health, said a person is fully protected seven to 10 days after getting the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

However, that does not mean things return right back to normal. “After that, we know they’re 94 to 95 percent effective at reducing disease for ourselves, which is great, but what we don’t yet know is how that impacts our ability to transmit the virus to other people,” Kimbrough told 8News.

That means, even if you have had both doses of the shot, you still need to keep social distancing.

“The more people that do get vaccinated, we know we are going to hit that herd immunity spot where the chance of coronavirus transmitting is going to become incredibly low, but right now only 10 percent of the country has been vaccinated so we have a long ways to go before we hit that sweet spot,” said Kimbrough.

Herd immunity is reached when a “sufficient proportion” of a population is immune to an infectious disease through vaccination and/or prior illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Kimbrough said if you find out you have been exposed to COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, you should follow guidance from your local health department. She expects that, at least for the immediate future, you would be told to self-isolate.