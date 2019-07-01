Keep these 5 grilling safety tips in mind during your July 4th cookout

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 4th of July is for fireworks, family, and firing up the grill to celebrate our independence.

July 4th is the most popular grilling day of the year with 73 percent of people will be using a grill, according to a survey by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA).

But don’t forget about staying safe while also celebrating. If you or someone you know is grilling, follow these tips to avoid any unwanted fireworks:

Grill in a Safe Location – Keep your grill outdoors and at least ten feet from the house. Make sure your grill is on a level surface that is clear of outdoor furniture, overhead trees, or other potential fire hazards. Always use and store propane cylinders outdoors in an upright position.

Inspect the Connections – Inspect propane grill hoses and connections prior to use. Make sure all fixtures, valves, and caps on your propane cylinders are working and are tightened properly.

Follow Lighting Procedures – Follow the manufacturer’s lighting instructions, and with all grill models, keep the lid open and don’t lean over the grill when lighting. You should never use starter fluid with propane grills.

Stay Attentive – Always have one person in charge of the flame at all times. Never leave a hot grill unattended.

Shut it Down – When not in use, grill burner controls should be turned off and the cylinder valve closed.

