Keep Virginia Beautiful is giving away cleanup kits

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Keep Virginia Beautiful is doing what it can to improve the natural and scenic environment of the state.

The environmental organization has been getting reports of litter and trash on land and in the waterways.

They want to give you a hand in doing your part!

They’re giving away cleanup kits all month long. All you have to do is enter your contact information, and tell them what you would accomplish if you won a cleanup kit.

You can find that form under the programs tab on the homepage of their website.