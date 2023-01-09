Former Kenbridge Police Chief Ben Barnes (Photo: Town of Kenbridge)

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The town of Kenbridge’s police chief has resigned less than two months after the body of a missing Richmond teen was found in a shallow grave a few miles away.

According to the Kenbridge Police Department, Police Chief Ben Barnes has resigned and Lieutenant Christopher Wallace has taken over as acting chief. The change in leadership took place on Sunday, Jan. 1.

This comes less than two months after the body of 17-year-old Cion Carroll of Richmond was found in a shallow grave on the 200 block of Seay Way, about three miles north of Kenbridge. Virginia State Police, who is assisting Kenbridge Police with the investigation, said Carroll’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Carroll was reported missing on Nov. 2 and his phone last pinged at the home of a known sex offender in the town of Kenbridge, according to his family, who also said that police did not search the home due to “lack of evidence.”

According to Tiffany Baker, Carroll’s mother, he was found shot in the head and spine and dismembered, and lye and cement had been poured on him.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.