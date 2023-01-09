LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The police chief in Kenbridge, Virginia, has resigned.

Former Kenbridge Police Chief Ben Barnes (Photo: Town of Kenbridge)

Police Chief Ben Barnes stepped down on Jan. 1, 2023, and Lieutenant Christopher Wallace is now acting chief, according to the Kenbridge Police Department.

No reason was given for Barnes’ departure, according to Town Manager Tony Matthews.

“His resignation letter did not state the reason, and we did not ask,” Matthews told the Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch. “He thanked the Mayor, Council and Town Manager for the experience and opportunity.”



Less than two months ago, the body of Cion Carroll, a 17-year-old from Richmond, was found in a shallow grave on the 200 block of Seay Way, about three miles north of Kenbridge.

Virginia State Police are leading the homicide investigation with assistance from the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Kenbridge Police Department. Carroll’s family has expressed frustration with the homicide investigation, claiming officers’ attitudes were “dismissive,” in an interview with 8News in December.

Carroll was reported missing on Nov. 2, 2022, and his phone last pinged at the home of a known sex offender in the town of Kenbridge, according to his family, who also said that police did not search the home due to “lack of evidence.”

According to Tiffany Baker, Carroll’s mother, he was found shot in the head and spine and dismembered, and lye and cement had been poured on him.

Correction 1/11/23: A previous version of this article incorrectly reported which law enforcement agency is leading the investigation in this case.