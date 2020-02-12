King William County football coach no longer with team: ‘I do not know why I was removed’

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dylan DeHart has been removed as head coach of King William High School football team, he confirmed to 8News.

The news comes as a shock to the King William football community. DeHart was in his 7th year as football head coach and his 9th as a teacher.

“I can confirm I have been removed as head football coach,” DeHart told 8News via text message. “I still have my teaching job. I do not know why I was removed. I have not been given any information from the school board office. I care deeply for the kids and community.”

DeHart adds that while he has not been removed as a physical and driver’s education teacher, he has not been informed as to why he is longer allowed to coach football at the school. Before taking over the football coaching reins, he was the school’s head wrestling coach.

8News reached out to the King William County school board. Lindsay Robinson, school board chair, said DeHart’s removal was a “personnel matter.” She did not offer further comments.

As for the future of King William football, the school’s athletic director Daniel Jones confirmed to 8News that football-related activities were suspended until further notice.

“Concerning the suspension of football activities, we currently do not have (the) personnel to supervise strength-training and conditioning for the program and therefore have suspended activities,” Jones said in an emailed statement.

DeHart told 8News he was informed of the decision round 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and later addressed his team around 10 a.m. As of Wednesday, he still has not received an official reason as to why he was let go as head coach.

Lance Alfonso, a senior at King William and member of the football team, started a petition to keep DeHart as coach. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the petition has gained more than 1,000 signatures.

Tammy Johnson, a team mom, told 8News the news of DeHart’s football departure is confusing. She says her son, now 19, went through the football program with Coach DeHart and she and her family “love this man.”

In the aftermath of the removal, Coach DeHart said on Twitter: “You boys mean the world to me…Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

