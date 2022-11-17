KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — King William County Public Schools have closed for the rest of the school week due to a spike in illnesses, according to a message from the district.

The school system has seen an increase in the number of confirmed flu cases, strep and other viruses that have affected staffing. King William County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” the message from the school system said. “Unfortunately, we are at a point in which we are unable to properly provide adequate coverage in our buildings and classrooms.”

Other transportation and extracurricular notes from King William County Public Schools: