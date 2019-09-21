King William deputies looking for missing 55-year-old woman

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The King William County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 55-year-old woman last seen Friday.

Deputies said the woman is a black female who went missing on Sept. 20 near Union Hope Road. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a charcoal gray jacket, black pants with a white stripe, a pink sleeveless shirt and white tennis shoes.

The woman is 5’2″ with salt and pepper short cut hair.

If you see her please call 911 or if you have seen this person please call the Sheriff’s Office at 804-769-0492.