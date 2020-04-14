Kings Dominion extends 2020 season passes into 2021

(WRIC) — Kings Dominion announced that purchased 2020 season passes will extend through 2021 amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we face these unprecedented circumstances, I want to thank you for your support of Kings Dominion,” the Doswell-area amusement park said in a statement. “We continue to monitor and follow local and national health directives while preparing to open our park as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Kings Dominion will manage 2020 season passholder benefits as followed:

2020 Season Passes and purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products (if applicable) will be valid for the remainder of 2020 when our park is able to reopen.

Additionally, we will extend the validity dates for current 2020 Season Passes* (as well as purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products) through the 2021 Season according to pass type.

For 2020 Season Passholders participating in our Easy Pay Program, monthly billing has been suspended as of April 8, 2020, and will remain suspended while the park is closed. When the park reopens, billing will resume. Passholders will need to be current on payments to receive both 2020 and 2021 Season Pass admission and associated benefits.

Guests who have already purchased single-day tickets during the time period temporary park closure can click here for assistance.

In a Facebook post on March, 20, Kings Dominion said they hoped to have the park reopened by mid-May or shortly thereafter.

LATEST HEADLINES: