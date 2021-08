RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s almost spooky season. Are you looking for a scary job? Well, Kings Dominion has an event just for you!

This Friday, Friday (August) the 13th, the theme park is holding a haunted hiring event. There will be tricks, treats and prizes all during the interview process.

They’re looking for folks to help with rides, food, security, games, retail and more.

The event will take place from 3-7 p.m. at Kings Dominion.