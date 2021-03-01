Kings Dominion holding virtual hiring event for 2021 season

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — With COVID-19 restrictions loosening, the door for area theme parks to open to larger numbers of thrill seekers is opening. And that means parks like Kings Dominion will be hiring for seasonal jobs.

The park announced plans for a virtual hiring event on Saturday, March 13. Kings Dominion is looking to hire 2,100 associates in all facets of park operations ranging from rides and merchandise to lifeguards, food and beverage and guest services. The goal of the virtual event is to provide info on open positions and conduct interviews.

The onboarding process for hires will also be conducted virtually.

“As our community looks to return to work or pick up shifts this summer, our virtual hiring day offers a safe and informative way to connect with our hiring teams now,” said Bridgette Bywater, Kings Dominion vice president and general manager. “Seasonal jobs at Kings Dominion can provide valuable skills, experiences, memories and friends that can last a lifetime.”

Associates at Kings Dominion benefit from a flexible schedule and are offered other perks including discounts, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

Sign up for the March 13 virtual hiring event HERE.

In addition to the seasonal openings, the park also has 80 full-time year-round openings in park operations and food and beverage.

Kings Dominion opens for the 2021 season on May 22.