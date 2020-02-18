Kings Dominion looking to fill 4,000 positions ahead of 2020 season

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) – Kings Dominion is looking to fill thousands of positions ahead of the park’s 2020 season.

With the return of seasonal events like Grand Carnivale, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest, as well as a redesigned area of the water park, Kings Dominion announced Tuesday that more than 4,000 positions are currently open.

The park is looking for applicants to fill job openings in a variety of departments, including the food and beverage team, rides, merchandise, security, games, and more. Entry-level, as well as supervisory positions and internships, are available to qualified applicants.





In addition, the park is hiring lifeguards and support staff for restaurants, cabanas and stores for its 20-acre water park, Soak City, which will debut a new area: Coconut Shores.

The park is hosting an upcoming job fair. Applicants must apply online at kingsdominion.jobs before attending.

Kings Dominion offers:

• Paid Training (including Free Certifications for Lifeguards)

• Competitive Pay

• Flexible Schedule and Hours

• Free Admission to All Cedar Fair Parks

• Complimentary Tickets

• Associate Discounts throughout the park

JOB FAIR:

When: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22

Where: Kings Dominion Human Resources, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell VA 23047