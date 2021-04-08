Kings Dominion to hire 2,100; raises starting pay for seasonal associates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion announced on Thursday that it is raising the pay for seasonal associates and is planning to hire 2,100 people in preparation for its 2021 season.

Starting pay will be $13 an hour and they are. The park said they are hiring all park operating positions including g Rides, Lifeguards, Food and Beverage, Merchandise, Park Services, Guest Services, Security and more.

“Our associates play an instrumental role in delivering on our commitment to creating memorable experiences for all our guests, and in order to attract and retain those associates, we need to put the people first,” said Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager. “Providing competitive wages and benefits is one of many ways to do that.”

Kings dominion said it is expecting to hire about 2,100 by May 22.

It is also looking to hire 80 new full-time positions that include benefits and a starting wage of $16 an hour. These openings include culinary and operations positions.

The park is holding an in-person, social distance hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 17. They suggest applying online before the event to help save time. All attendees will also receive a free funnel cake.

