Kings Dominion to stay closed for remainder of 2020

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kings Dominion will remain closed for the remainder of 2020, the park announced Monday.

“With the diminishing number of calendar days left in the 2020 operating season, as well as Virginia’s Phase 3 reopening restrictions that limit the park’s capacity to 1,000 guests, the decision has been made to remain closed,” said Maggie Sellers, the park’s communications manager. “The park will continue to work with public health authorities to ensure guests can return to fun in a safe environment next season.”

The announcement a week after Busch Gardens said they would reopen their amusement parks to guests. Under Governor Ralph Northam’s Phase 3 strategy to open Virginia, theme parks initially opted against reopening, meaning that a 1,000-person cap on guests wasn’t economically sustainable or viable.

“We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome our guests back to the park this season,” said Tony Johnson, vice president and general manager of Kings Dominion. “The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority, and we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards. However, the continued uncertainty in our region brought by COVID-19 has led us to the difficult yet responsible decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year.”

The park said they will reopen in 2021 with new attractions and dining experiences.

