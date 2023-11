NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A kitten stuck in the hood of a car was rescued on Monday morning.

The rescue was conducted by two deputies with the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control.

(Courtesy of the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control)

“With the weather dropping and it getting cold out, our furry friends are looking for warm places to hide,” a spokesperson with the New Kent Sheriff’s Office said. “Before starting your cars for work, remember to knock on the hood and be aware that you may have a cat hiding for warmth in there.”