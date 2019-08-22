Kittens die when thrown out of truck window in Louisa

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies say two kittens were thrown out of a pickup truck and died.

Deputies got a call around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, about a small grey pickup truck driving eastbound on Jefferson Highway (Rt. 33) in the area of the reservoir with kittens being thrown out the window.

Animal control officers responded and found two kittens around 6 weeks old in the road.

Deputies say one was already dead when they arrived and the second died while being taken to the vet.

If you have any information about this incident please contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234.