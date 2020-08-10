KKK leader Harry Rogers who drove truck into protesters appears in court

Harry Rogers (front right) was charged with hate crimes after driving through a group of protesters in Richmond. (Photo courtesy of the Progress-Index)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover man who claims to the “highest-ranking member of the KKK” and is accused of driving into a crowd of protesters in Richmond will face a jury Monday afternoon.

Harry Rogers was arrested after witnesses said he drove into a group of protesters near the A.P. Hill statue in Richmond’s northside neighborhood on June 7. One witness told 8News, Rogers’ truck had “Trump 2020”, “Guns Save Lives”, and Confederate flag stickers on it.

Harry H. Rogers being arrested Sunday after he seen driving through protesters occupying the roadway on Sunday, June 7, 2020.



On June 25, Henrico’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor filed the following charges against Rogers:

Four counts of assault with hate crimes (as permitted by Virginia Code 18.2-57 A)

Two counts of felonious attempted malicious wounding

One count of felony hit and run

In a statement, Taylor said she had no doubt that Rogers was “motivated by bigotry and racism” and should be severely punished for his behavior.

